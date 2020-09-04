 Skip to main content
Positive virus cases at jail pass 250
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates and employees at the Sullivan County jail hit 252 Thursday, a nearly 20% increase since Monday, when the jail reported 211 cases.

Mark Moody, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s emergency response coordinator, said Thursday that 213 inmates have now tested positive for the respiratory illness. On Monday, 177 inmates were reported to have positive cases.

Moody said that 39 staff members tested positive as of Thursday, while the number was 34 Monday.

Moody said the Health Department is not aware of any hospitalizations among inmates and staff who tested positive. He added that the department is not tracking inconclusive test results.

