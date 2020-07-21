BRISTOL, Tenn. — A portion of Virginia Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning as crews responded to a reported gas leak.

Local officials blocked the road between Oakwood and Hazelwood streets starting around 7:45 a.m., according to a Bristol Fire Rescue official at the scene. The road reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Atmos Energy responded to the leak and shut off gas in the area during the repairs.

The incident was caused by damage to a service line on Virginia Avenue from third-party contractors, according to Brannon Taylor, a spokesman for the gas company.

