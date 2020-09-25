 Skip to main content
Portion of downtown hotel construction site collapses
Portion of downtown hotel construction site collapses

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A portion of the future Holiday Inn building under construction in Bristol collapsed Friday night.

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department was called to the site near the intersection of State Street and Volunteer Parkway after 8 p.m. Incident commander Harry Miller said they received a call about a building that had collapsed.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that about a quarter of the future hotel collapsed, sending mangled metal to the ground. 

Firefighters and police officers quickly went around the site to make sure no one was inside. Miller said no construction crew members were on site, but they wanted to make sure no other people were present. Nobody was found.

It was still too early to determine what caused the collapse, Miller said. The construction company was on site to investigate. City building officials were also at the scene late Friday.

