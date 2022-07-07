 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of 6th Street to close Sunday to remove facade of damaged building

6th Street Building

The sidewalk in front of the three-story building at 23 6th Street in Bristol, Tennessee has been closed since some bowing of a wall was discovered in February. In this photo from February, the wall to the right can be seen bowing inward. The city is closing the street in front of the building Sunday through Tuesday of next week so the facade can be removed.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

A portion of 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee and the adjacent sidewalk and parking lot will be closed Sunday, July 10, through Tuesday, July 19 while demolition crews remove the façade of building where structural issues were discovered earlier this year.

Beginning at sunrise Sunday, 6th Street between Shelby and State streets will be closed to traffic and on-street parking. The adjoining sidewalk and parking lot also will be closed to allow a safe perimeter for construction crews to remove the façade on the three-story building at 23 6th Street.

The work will continue through Tuesday and, if additional time is needed, will resume Sunday, July 17, through Tuesday, July 19.

The closures have been scheduled in an effort to have minimal impact to adjacent properties.

Emergency crews and engineers were called to the area in February after neighboring property owners reported breaking glass on the front of the building that houses an import/export business. Temporary repairs were made at that time to stabilize the building until more extensive work could be completed. The sidewalk in front of the building has been closed since February.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area and use caution when traveling around the impacted area.

