Popular UVa-Wise professor announces his retirement after 54-year teaching career

WISE, Va. — If you’ve ever taken a French class at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, you probably had Michael O’Donnell, a high-energy professor so well loved by his students that they just call him “O.D.” for short.
After a stellar 54-year teaching career, the faculty member and administrator has announced his retirement from the Southwest Virginia school at the end of May.
According to O’Donnell, he may be the longest serving faculty and staff member in the college’s history. In fact, many of his co-workers were once his students.
He’s taught thousands of students — maybe, even as many as 20,000, he said.
‘I’m pushing 79. Sooner or later, your luck has got to run out, but I’m in good health,” said the active professor who runs on one speed as soon as his feet hit the floor in the morning.
In addition to French, he has taught world cultural geography and Irish studies. During his long-term stint at the college, he has served as director of admissions, dean of students and director of athletics. He’s even volunteered to coach tennis.
O’Donnell is so popular with students that his classes are maxed out most of the time, requiring students to take a number on a waiting list.
“O.D. is a living legend at UVa-Wise,” said Chancellor Donna P. Henry. “He has taught and mentored generations of UVa-Wise graduates, and his service to the college is exemplary.”
Perhaps, what makes the professor an inspiration to his students is his authentic way of teaching, an instructional approach that allows students to think, explore and learn.
And, it doesn’t hurt that he has a keen sense of humor, entertaining the students with humor from his steel trap mind.
He doesn’t pretend to relate to today’s young students.
“I’ve never been hip and cool my whole life, but I understand them and more importantly, I care about them. I like to think I am preparing them for life,” he said.
Taylor Burgess, of Grundy, Virginia, was in the 1995 graduating class at the college. He’ll never forget being a student in O’Donnell’s classroom.
“Everyone wanted to take Mike O’Donnell’s French class just to have him as a professor. Older classmates always passed down the golden rule to take an O.D. class before you leave the college,” said Burgess.
“O.D. has a passion for teaching and he loves his students. He’s a true legend at the school.”
Witnessing changes
The biggest change O’Donnell has seen in education over the past several decades is the rising number of students who come from outside the region.
“Substantially, more than half of the students early on came from within a 50-mile radius of the college. Now, many states and foreign countries are represented,” he said.
Arriving at the college in 1968 at the age of 25, O’Donnell witnessed the institution, which was known as Clinch Valley College at the time, move from a two-year college to a four-year university.
In that same year, O’Donnell was among 40 new faculty members, doubling the size of the faculty. Two years earlier, legislation was approved that enabling the college to offer four-year degrees, according to the college’s website.
“After being here for two years, I was present for the first graduating class of a four-year school, and I have been ever since,” he said.
No bucket list
All these years, he has kept his love for teaching alive by being passionate about learning — something he imparts to his students every day in the classroom.
For someone who’s never had a bucket list, O’Donnell has fulfilled a lot of what he wants to do and see.
He has traveled to more than 60 countries, including Ireland, which is home to his family ancestors.
Another favorite is Le Mont-Saint-Michel, a tidal island and mainland commune in Normandy, France.
He met his wife Vachira “Jill” in the Himalayan Mountains in northern India in 1990.
“She’s my best friend,” he said.
“I’ve had season tickets to Notre Dame football games in Indiana for the past 40 years. That’s pretty special.”
Invitation to join Peace Corps
O’Donnell was raised in eastern Pennsylvania in the small scenic town of Jim Thorpe. Nestled between mountains, a river and valley, the town also was home to the railroad and steel industries.
He wasn’t sure what his future would hold when he was a teen, even though he admired his Aunt Mary for teaching grade school for 42 years.
“Back then, I thought if you did anything for 42 years, you’d be dead,” he said laughing. “Turns out, I’m doing my thing for 54 years, so I beat Aunt Mary’s record.”
During his third year attending East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, the college junior at age 19 was invited to join the Peace Corps, serving two years in Morocco in North Africa.
It was an opportunity that has impacted O’Donnell’s life ever since.
“I can tell you every single thing I’ve done in my life since then has one way or another been tied to the Peace Corps. It was quite an honor to serve.”
O’Donnell returned to East Stroudsburg University to finish his degree, instead majoring in French this time around. His exposure to French while in Africa made him fluent in the language.
After graduation, he was awarded a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, allowing him to attend Indiana University in Bloomington as an award recipient the first year and a graduate associate the second year.
He was later offered a position teaching French at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, a career choice he has never regretted.
“It’s never been about the money,” said O’Donnell, whose passion has always been teaching.
The impact he’s had on students’ lives is humbling, he said. So many of them have gone on to become lawyers, accountants and judges. Most importantly, the professor hopes he has passed along to his students a love of language and travel.
O’Donnell will spend his retirement days teaching humanities part-time at the college, hiking, back packing, reading, and of course, traveling the world.
He has authored three teaching and travel memoirs. His fourth book spotlights the late Joseph Smiddy, the first chancellor at UVa-Wise. The book will be released this summer.
Sales of his books pay for publishing costs and any profits go into a student scholarship fund.
O’Donnell wouldn’t have it any other way. The professor has given of himself for most of his life.
