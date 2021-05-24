Popular UVa-Wise professor announces his retirement after 54-year teaching career

WISE, Va. — If you’ve ever taken a French class at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, you probably had Michael O’Donnell, a high-energy professor so well loved by his students that they just call him “O.D.” for short.

After a stellar 54-year teaching career, the faculty member and administrator has announced his retirement from the Southwest Virginia school at the end of May.

According to O’Donnell, he may be the longest serving faculty and staff member in the college’s history. In fact, many of his co-workers were once his students.

He’s taught thousands of students — maybe, even as many as 20,000, he said.

‘I’m pushing 79. Sooner or later, your luck has got to run out, but I’m in good health,” said the active professor who runs on one speed as soon as his feet hit the floor in the morning.

In addition to French, he has taught world cultural geography and Irish studies. During his long-term stint at the college, he has served as director of admissions, dean of students and director of athletics. He’s even volunteered to coach tennis.

O’Donnell is so popular with students that his classes are maxed out most of the time, requiring students to take a number on a waiting list.