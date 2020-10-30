Popular Italian eatery moving into former Macado’s spot

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Angry Italian restaurant is set to move from its current location on Sixth Street into the former Macado’s building on State Street in downtown Bristol, the owner said Thursday.

Keith Yonker, owner of the popular eatery, said the move to the larger building will allow him to seat significantly more diners and expand the menu of Italian and Chicago-style food. The move will also mean he can expand the amount of drinks served.

He said he plans to shut down the Sixth Street location in early December and he hopes to open at the new building in February, if everything goes well. Temporarily closing will help avoid avoid issues with the liquor and beer licenses, Yonker added.

The restaurant has outgrown the current location, Yonker said. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the amount of indoor seating that can be offered, and the approaching winter weather will eliminate outdoor dining.

Yonker said the current restaurant has a 1,300-square-foot kitchen and about 40 diners can be seated. The new building has a roughly 6,000-square-foot kitchen and will accommodate about 250 people at a time.

“We’ll be able to offer guests a lot more authentic Italian and Chicago-style food,” Yonker said.