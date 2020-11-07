Pop-up food distribution to be held Thursday at Virginia High School

BRISTOL, Va. — United Way of Bristol in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia will host a pop-up food distribution at Virginia High School on Thursday.
The distribution will be held from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of the high school at 1200 Long Crescent Drive, Bristol, Virginia, according to a news release from Feeding Southwest Virginia. Families will have to register and give basic information before receiving the food, but recipients will not have to show identification or provide proof of income. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, but each food bank is prepared to distribute enough food for more than 1,000 individuals.
The Twin City and the surrounding area have been identified as high need due to high percentages of unemployment and food insecurity, the release states.
