Pop-up food distribution to be held Thursday at Virginia High School

The distribution will be held from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of the high school at 1200 Long Crescent Drive, Bristol, Virginia, according to a news release from Feeding Southwest Virginia. Families will have to register and give basic information before receiving the food, but recipients will not have to show identification or provide proof of income. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, but each food bank is prepared to distribute enough food for more than 1,000 individuals.