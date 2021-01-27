Pomrenkes receive 30- and 12-month sentences

“Much like his actions in his wife’s prior case — actions that led to his imprisonment and, ultimately, the loss of his judgeship, this defendant didn’t care what the law was or the right thing to do — he was willing to do whatever it took to get his wife out of prison,” Lee said.

The Supreme Court of Virginia removed Kurt Pomrenke from the bench in November 2017, following his previous contempt plea, and he lost his license to practice law for a time.

Kurt Pomrenke asked the court for probation or home confinement, but Jones rejected those requests.

“It wasn’t like he [Pomrenke] just sat back and said, ‘Honey, whatever you want to do. I wouldn’t do it if I were you.’ He actively participated in this,” Jones said. “This is someone who not only had a good reputation and was a judge. The Virginia Supreme Court spoke pretty harshly in another context, and they didn’t know anything about this — again for his wife.

“There is something about, ‘I’ll do anything for you, honey. I love you. But this is going so far beyond that,” Jones said. “Real love would have been using his sense of ethics — which he did have — to say, ‘No, you can’t do this. I’m not going to do this for you; you shouldn’t do this.’ I don’t understand this,” Jones said.

Both are to self-report, and Judge Jones will allow Kurt Pomrenke to serve his term first, since the couple has two teenage children.

