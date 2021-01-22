Pomrenkes ask judge for probation in conspiracy case

“It was a period of great emotional turmoil and anxiety for both,” the document states. “Kurt Pomrenke was naturally worried and frightened at the prospect of his wife having to report to prison.”

The couple was “at a disorienting and vulnerable point in their lives. This set of circumstances set the Pomrenkes up to be taken advantage of.”

The Pomrenkes were solicited by RDAP Law Consultants regarding providing services to the couple, the document states, particularly advice on what to expect when Stacey Pomrenke was incarcerated and what programs were available to her. That included admission into the residential drug abuse program.

The Pomrenkes said they had no idea RDAP Law Consultants would recommend they engage in fraudulent behavior. They said the firm directed them to provide false information to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to get Stacey Pomrenke admitted to the program with a view toward shortening her sentence.

“The directions included having her misrepresent the amount of her alcohol consumption and to obtain medication from her physician to obtain a prescription for Ativan as a detox drug,” the document states.

When she arrived at the prison facility, Stacey Pomrenke was intoxicated.