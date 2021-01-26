 Skip to main content
Pomrenkes are returning to prison in federal fraud case
ABINGDON, Va. - Former BVU CFO Stacey Pomenke and her husband, former Judge Kurt Pomrenke, will return to prison for defrauding the government.

District Judge James Jones sentenced Stacey Pomrenke to 30 months in prison and a $10,000 fine for lying about a drinking problem in order to enter a program that got her previous prison sentence reduced.

Kurt Pomrenke was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for his role in the scheme and a $5,000 fine.

She was originally sentenced to 34 months in 2016 following her conviction of federal corruption charges. The Pomrenkes worked with a Michigan firm to fool Bureau of Prison officials and medical personnel that he should enter a substance abuse program during her incarceration. She completed that program and netted a seven-month reduction in her original sentence.

During the virtual hearing both admitted their guilt and said they wish they had made better choices.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

