Police: Wanted man found hiding in dumpster

A wanted Bristol, Virginia man was found hiding in a dumpster with a gunshot wound early Saturday, police said.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department had been searching for Robert Eban Johnson Jr., age unknown, since Wednesday after authorities said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and assaulted her. Warrants were issued charging him with malicious wounding, burglary and violation of an order of protection.

Early Saturday morning, Sgt. Steve Crawford alerted the public noting heavy police presence in the area of Old Airport Road, Linden Drive and Lee Highway. The Virginia State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted Bristol officers while searching for Johnson.

Crawford said Johnson fled on foot after crashing his vehicle on Old Airport Road in the area of Interstate 81. The detective asked local residents to lock their doors to homes and vehicles. He was described as possibly armed and dangerous.

Johnson was eventually located in a dumpster beside the Dollar General store on Lee Highway.

“He did have a gunshot wound to his lower right leg, and it’s from the altercation that occurred before the crash,” Crawford said Saturday afternoon.

Detectives are still investigating, and it’s unknown whether any additional charges will be filed.

