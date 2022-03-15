Police searching for man who allegedly attempted to rob a Shell station

Bristol Tennessee Police officers are looking for a man who apparently attempted to rob a Shell station at 1716 Volunteer Parkway Monday night.

A press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department said a middle-aged white male, wearing a long sleeve, gray T-shirt, a black and gray toboggan and a black and white face mask came into the store a 11:20 p.m. and showed a black semi-automatic pistol during the alleged attempted robbery.

The release said the suspect left the store without a theft occurring. The suspect left the area traveling southbound on Volunteer Parkway in an older model gold sedan with black molding.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged attempted robbery is asked to contact Detective Thomas Laughlin at (423) 989-5715 or tjlaughlin@bristoltn.org.