 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police searching for man who allegedly attempted to rob a Shell station

  • Updated
  • 0

Bristol Tennessee Police officers are looking for a man who apparently attempted to rob a Shell station at 1716 Volunteer Parkway Monday night.

A press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department said a middle-aged white male, wearing a long sleeve, gray T-shirt, a black and gray toboggan and a black and white face mask came into the store a 11:20 p.m. and showed a black semi-automatic pistol during the alleged attempted robbery.

The release said the suspect left the store without a theft occurring. The suspect left the area traveling southbound on Volunteer Parkway in an older model gold sedan with black molding.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged attempted robbery is asked to contact Detective Thomas Laughlin at (423) 989-5715 or tjlaughlin@bristoltn.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: France denies violating sanctions with Russia arms sales

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts