Police release no details in West State Street shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Authorities were tight-lipped Thursday following the domestic altercation and shooting on West State Street on Wednesday.
Capt. Terry Johnson with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department declined to release any new details after a man and woman were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. They had been involved in a disturbance along West State Street near Interstate 81 and a passerby intervened, police said. One person was shot.
Johnson, who has not yet identified any of the individuals involved, said charges were pending. He noted on Thursday that he was unsure whether the case might go to a Sullivan County grand jury.