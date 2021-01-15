 Skip to main content
Police release no details in West State Street shooting
Police release no details in West State Street shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Authorities were tight-lipped Thursday following the domestic altercation and shooting on West State Street on Wednesday.

Capt. Terry Johnson with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department declined to release any new details after a man and woman were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. They had been involved in a disturbance along West State Street near Interstate 81 and a passerby intervened, police said. One person was shot.

Johnson, who has not yet identified any of the individuals involved, said charges were pending. He noted on Thursday that he was unsure whether the case might go to a Sullivan County grand jury.

EDUCATION BEAT: The emperor has no clothes
EDUCATION BEAT: The emperor has no clothes

The Emperor’s New Clothes is a timeless fairytale with a wonderful moral to teach all those who are willing to learn it; Our own self-pride should not prevent us from acknowledging something that is plainly and irrefutably true.

Watch Now: Damascus man resumes making dulcimers in retirement
Watch Now: Damascus man resumes making dulcimers in retirement

If Keith Powers listens hard enough, he might hear the sweet sounds of the dulcimer he played as a teen drifting through the memories of his mountain home. He made his first dulcimer in 1973 at the age of 17. The second came along about three years later. But, it took him more than 40 years to make the next.

