Police release details of fatal I-81 wreck near Glade Spring

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Virginia State Police Trooper D.J. Hess continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on May 1 along I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, police announced Sunday.

Temple P. Taylor, 75, of Dillwyn, Virginia, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene after being ejected from a Toyota Corolla.

The crash happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on I-81 at the 31-mile marker.

Taylor’s 1999 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on I-81 when it came upon stopped traffic that had slowed to merge for a work zone approximately 1.5 miles ahead, police said.

The Corolla was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a 2015 Toyota Rav4, according to police.

The impact caused the Corolla to run off the right shoulder and overturn, police said.

The driver of the Rav4, a 23-year-old woman from Annapolis, Maryland, was not injured in the crash.