 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release details of fatal I-81 wreck near Glade Spring
0 comments
top story

Police release details of fatal I-81 wreck near Glade Spring

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Virginia State Police Trooper D.J. Hess continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on May 1 along I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, police announced Sunday.

Temple P. Taylor, 75, of Dillwyn, Virginia, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene after being ejected from a Toyota Corolla.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on I-81 at the 31-mile marker.

Taylor’s 1999 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on I-81 when it came upon stopped traffic that had slowed to merge for a work zone approximately 1.5 miles ahead, police said.

The Corolla was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a 2015 Toyota Rav4, according to police.

The impact caused the Corolla to run off the right shoulder and overturn, police said.

The driver of the Rav4, a 23-year-old woman from Annapolis, Maryland, was not injured in the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery
Latest Headlines

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts