Police presence at Walmart in Bristol Virginia

BREAKING: BRISTOL, Va. - There is a heavy police presence at the Walmart near Interstate 81's Exit 7.
City police, Virginia State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene and the entrance on Clear Creek Road is blocked. About 15 police units are on the scene.
We will have additional information when it becomes available.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David McGee
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today