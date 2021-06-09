 Skip to main content
Police presence at Walmart in Bristol Virginia
BREAKING: BRISTOL, Va. - There is a heavy police presence at the Walmart near Interstate 81's Exit 7.

City police, Virginia State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene and the entrance on Clear Creek Road is blocked. About 15 police units are on the scene.

We will have additional information when it becomes available.

