Police: Partially decomposed body found in Bristol creek

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A body was found Friday afternoon in a creek in Bristol, city police said.

At p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of 6th Street Extension to a report of a body in the creek. The road parallels Volunteer Parkway and Beaver Creek. The officers located a partially decomposed male ensnared on a tree that had fallen across the creek, police said in a news release. Due to the state of the body, the cause of death was not readily apparent during the initial investigation, the release said.

The body was recovered with the assistance of the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and will be sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City in an attempt to determine the cause of death. The process may take several days, police said.

Efforts to positive identify the body were ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Dannielle Eller at ldeller@bristoltn.org or 423-989-5600.

