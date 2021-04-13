Police investigating simultaneous, unrelated shootings in Kingsport

Two unrelated shootings on Virgil Avenue in Kingsport on Sunday night are being investigated by the Kingsport Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to news releases from the two agencies.

A deputy with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Mount Carmel Police Department spotted a stolen SUV traveling along U.S. Highway 11W just after 9:30 p.m., the TBI release states.

After officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop. The officers pursued the vehicle into Kingsport, where the driver encountered KPD officers and a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office who were blocking the road as part of an unrelated incident, according to the release.

As the vehicle approached the area, the driver drove toward the officers and the deputy fired shots and struck the driver, police said.

The vehicle continued before crashing in the 200 block of Virgil Avenue. The driver was transported to a local hospital. No information about their condition was released Monday night.

No officers were injured. Neither the officer nor the driver who was shot was identified.