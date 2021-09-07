 Skip to main content
Police investigating Monday gunshot at Bristol gas station
Police investigating Monday gunshot at Bristol gas station

BRISTOL, Va. — Who fired the shot on Labor Day in the middle of Bristol, Virginia?

That’s what investigators with the city’s police department want to know.

Officers are currently investigating who fired a gun early Monday morning just off Lee Highway.

The shooting occurred at the BP gas station at the corner of Lee Highway and Valley Street, according to Lt. Chris Whiteaker of the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

A woman called police around 6 a.m. to report a gun being fired, Whiteaker said.

“She hung up, and they left the scene before [officers] got there,” Whiteaker said.

Still, a female clerk at the gas station did report that an altercation had occurred, Whiteaker said.

“And the clerk said she had heard the gunshot,” Whiteaker said.

A shell casing from a bullet was found on the scene, presumably from a handgun, Whiteaker said.

Video surveillance at the store also caught the image of a gold Chevy Tahoe SUV on the scene, Whiteaker said. “It pulled out.”

Even though a gunshot was heard, Whiteaker said, “We don’t have anybody shot. We don’t have a victim at the moment or anything. We don’t have anything other than a shot was fired.”

If anyone has information on the shooting, call the Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | @BHC_Tennis

