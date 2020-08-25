Police investigating fatal Dickenson County crash over weekend

CLINTWOOD, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Clintwood man over the weekend in Dickenson County, according to a news release from the VSP.
Timothy D. Smith, 20, was driving south on state Route 631 when his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle traveled down the embankment, struck several trees and overturned into the Pound River. Smith, of Clintwood, died at the scene, the release states.
Because the vehicle landed out of view from the road, the exact time of the crash is not known, the VSP said. The State Police responded at 12:46 p.m. Saturday to a report of the crash south of state Route 729.
