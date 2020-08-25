 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating fatal Dickenson County crash over weekend
0 comments

Police investigating fatal Dickenson County crash over weekend

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

CLINTWOOD, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a Clintwood man over the weekend in Dickenson County, according to a news release from the VSP.

Timothy D. Smith, 20, was driving south on state Route 631 when his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle traveled down the embankment, struck several trees and overturned into the Pound River. Smith, of Clintwood, died at the scene, the release states.

Because the vehicle landed out of view from the road, the exact time of the crash is not known, the VSP said. The State Police responded at 12:46 p.m. Saturday to a report of the crash south of state Route 729.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts