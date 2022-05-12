 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating Bristol, Tennessee shooting

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting near West State Street. 

According to a press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, officers responded to the area of 16th and W. State Street for a shots fired call around 12:14 p.m. Soon after, dispatch got a call from Bristol Regional Medical Center saying a man with a gunshot wound checked in into the emergency department. 

The victim and the suspect are believed to be acquaintances, the release stated. Police say the public is in no immediate danger. 

