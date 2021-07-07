 Skip to main content
Police investigate fatal Appalachia blaze
Police investigate fatal Appalachia blaze

APPALACHIA, Va. -- The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred at a residence in the town of Appalachia.

At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to a written statement from the state police.. 

The fire occurred early Monday at a home in the 1300 block of Lower Exeter Road.

Once the fire was extinguished, the remains of an 8-month-old female were discovered inside the residence. Her remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Center in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

A 30-year-old female and 3-year-old male were able to escape the burning residence. The adult female was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital, where she was treated and released for injuries sustained in the blaze.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

Chicago firm acquires Dharma Pharmaceuticals
