Police investigate after man found shot in Lee County

JONESVILLE, Va. — One person was shot Wednesday outside of a residence in Lee County, according to the Virginia State Police.
Authorities received a call at 5:19 p.m. at a home on Sugar Maple Drive in Jonesville. When VSP arrived on scene, a trooper found a man, who has not been identified, had been shot and immediately began administering first aid until paramedics arrived.
The man was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, VSP said late Wednesday. With help from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect, who has not been named, was located a short distance away and was taken into custody, VSP said. Charges are pending.
