Police identify victim of Sunday Lee Highway crash
Police identify victim of Sunday Lee Highway crash

ABINGDON, Va. – Kenneth Tester of Bristol, Tennessee, died Sunday afternoon in a traffic crash along U.S. Highway 11 in Washington County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Tester, 54, was standing on the side of Lee Highway (U.S. 11) after his 1990 Ford Ranger pickup truck, which had been traveling south, ran out of gas near Halls Bottom Road, police said.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C.R. Wyrick responded to the crash scene at 5:41 p.m.

According to a release, a portion of Tester’s truck was still in the travel lane when Tester was struck by an SUV.

The driver of a Saturn Vue SUV struck Tester and his pickup truck, police said. Tester died at the scene; he was not wearing any reflective clothing but his truck’s hazard lights were flashing, according to police.

The driver of the Saturn, a 33-year-old man from Bristol, Virginia, was not injured, police said.

Charges are pending consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

