Police identify man found dead Sunday

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Police have identified the man found dead at Wes David Greenway Sunday afternoon as Ronnie L. Meade.

Meade’s body was found near a passenger train car at the Greenway Saturday afternoon. A release from the police department said the man was believed to be homeless. He was 75 years old.

The release said there was no apparent cause of death and no signs of foul play.

The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. The release asks anyone who had been in contact with Mead the weekend of March 11 to contact Bristol Tennessee Police Detective Eric Keller at ekeller@bristoltn.org or (423) 989-5715.