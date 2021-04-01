 Skip to main content
Police continue to investigate human remains found in Bristol
Police continue to investigate human remains found in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — The identity of human remains found March 24 in Bristol, Virginia is still a mystery.

Police Sgt. Steve Crawford said Wednesday he is waiting for answers from the medical examiner's office in Roanoke. He said the office has so far determined that the remains, found in the woods off Walling Road, are of a white man in his 40s or 50s.

The investigator said he hopes more information is gleaned from a dental examination because DNA evidence may not be available.

Investigators returned to the site Tuesday and recovered two more bones. Crawford said recent heavy rain likely moved the bones.

Crawford said it's still not known how the person died or whether foul play was involved. It’s also not known how long the remains were in the woods, he said.







