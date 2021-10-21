Police: Bristol, Tenn. man tried to set woman on fire

A Bristol, Tennessee, man faces felony charges after police say he attempted to set a woman on fire.

William Scott Blevins, 45, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, domestic assault, assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday night, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to an apartment in the 1700 block of Volunteer Parkway after a man reportedly poured gasoline on a woman and attempted to set her on fire. Officers arrived on scene and said they witnessed a physical altercation between the two people.

An officer witnessed the man, later identified as Blevins, with a lighter attempting commit the act, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The officers immediately intervened and the man became combative with officers, the release states. After a brief physical altercation, officers took the lighter from the man and he was taken into custody.

The woman, who police did not identify, described being physically assaulted by the man, as well as having gasoline poured on her and feared being set on fire.

Police said the two individuals were "domestic partners." The woman was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel.