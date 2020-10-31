Plumb Alley in Abingdon to close intermittently for construction

ABINGDON, Va. — The section of Plumb Alley in front of First Community Bank in Abingdon will be intermittently closed for construction over the next few months, according to a town news release.

Michael Surrett, with Abingdon’s Department of Public Works, said a new parking entrance and pedestrian staircase are being built at the 271 West Main St. bank. The work started Friday and is expected to continue through Jan. 6.

Surrett added that during daytime hours, when construction work occurs, the section of street will be blocked for most traffic, but, if possible, it will reopen at night.

Local residents and businesses will be able access their properties, the release states. For other traffic, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.