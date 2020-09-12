Plant in Atkins, Va., to close in 2022

ATKINS, Va. — Employees at ZF TRW in Atkins learned that the company will permanently close the plant at the end of 2022.
ZF, formerly TRW, currently has around 50-60 employees who will be affected by the closing. Its sister plant in Rogersville, Tennessee, which employs about 200 people, will close at the end of 2021.
The plant, which manufactures steering gears for passenger vehicles, has been a large employer in Smyth County for 28 years. It had been lauded for its comeback after the Great Recession and celebrated by county leaders for the company’s investment in the plant.
ZF spokesman John Wilkerson said the decision to close the plant comes as its primary business contracts are set to expire with little significant replacement business secured.
The plant has experienced several rounds of layoffs in the last few years.
Wilkerson said the company will assist employees in seeking other employment as plant production ends.
In August 2016, the 73,000-square-foot Atkins plant employed 330 people.
After the Great Recession, the plant switched from manufacturing hydraulic steering units to electric power steering (EPS) systems, supplying Ford and General Motors.
County Administrator Shawn Utt said, “The potential loss of ZF… will be a big hit to the county’s economy, but a bigger hit to our citizens who work there. It’s unfortunate news to hear but the company has been very resilient in the past and we hope they can weather the pending storm and choose not to ultimately close. The county staff and economic development partners will do all we can to support those that lose their jobs.”
Utt added, “It is certainly sad and hopefully we can help the company between now and the end of 2022 to prevent the closure.”
The manufacturing plant did rebound after the depths of the recession when a skeleton crew of about 20 kept operations going and the future seemed uncertain. However, by 2013, employees numbered 350 and the plant planned to ship 1.4 million steering units that year. It was the county’s top payer of its machinery and tools tax.
That same year, the Southwest Virginia Technology Council honored TRW’s dramatic comeback with its High Tech Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Award.
By its 25th anniversary in 2016, county officials praised TRW for investing $25 million in the plant.
TRW Automotive Holdings Group was acquired by German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG in 2015.
