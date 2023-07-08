BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, celebrates its one-year anniversary today with plans for its permanent replacement continuing to evolve.

Much of the former Bristol Mall has now been removed and crews continue working on the site, preparing for construction of the permanent casino, 300-room hotel, restaurants, spa, swimming pool, Hard Rock Live and other amenities.

The facility is expected to open next summer.

Likely the biggest change is the construction cost for the permanent facility, which has risen from $400 million to $520 million, according to a spokesman for Hard Rock.

The overall square footage of the permanent casino is still being finalized but the size of the gaming floor will increase to the current projection 92,000 square feet. The current temporary casino is scheduled to be repurposed as a non-smoking gaming area once the permanent facility opens.

The total gaming experience is now expected to have more than 1,500 slot machines and 75 table games, including a poker room.

Additionally, a new Asian restaurant has been added to the dining mix, something not included in last December’s groundbreaking announcement.

Through the month of June the Hard Rock has now paid more $28 million in state gaming taxes.

Its presence has been a boon to the city, Mayor Neal Osborne said.

“It’s been a fast year and things have progressed rapidly out there. We’ve seen in the numbers — from tax revenue and visitors — the casino is doing exactly what they said it would do. It’s bringing people in, its bringing new revenue streams and is a very good addition for the city,” Osborne said.

Over the past year the city has reported notable increases in many of its tax streams, including for hotel rooms and restaurant meals.

“I think a lot of the increases are related, especially in the lodging taxes. We tried very carefully not to bet on money we don’t have yet, but a lot of line items have gone up, especially lodging tax and meals tax that can be tied back to people coming here for the casino,” he said.

Asked about the influx of visitors, Osborne said this is more spread out than a NASCAR race week or Rhythm & Roots, because they can and do arrive every day of the week throughout the year.

“Whatever they’re [casino] doing, it’s working,” the mayor said.

In addition, Hard Rock has donated more than $466,000 to local charities, including nearly $19,000 in the past week. The first casino in Virginia gave over $4,200 to the United Way of Bristol Tenn./Va., from guest donations made during May and June. They also gave over $7,300 each to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee and Mountain Empire Older Citizens — both coming from June team member dining room proceeds, according to a written statement.

Casino officials recently announced they’ve served more than 1.2 million guests at the Gate City Highway location.

On July 8 the casino will have a $100,000 giveaway. Every hour from noon to 9 p.m., three lucky guests will be drawn to win $2,500 in free slot or table play. One lucky winner will be drawn to win $25,000 at 10 p.m. Entry drop-off is from 10 a.m. to 9:59 p.m. Drawings are open to all Unity Members.

Bristol Casino will also host special live entertainment.

From 2-4 p.m., DJ Jessie D will entertain. Tuatha Dea will be on stage from 4:30 to 6 p.m., followed by Dave Eggar & Friends from 7-9 p.m. The Bachelor Boys take the stage from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.