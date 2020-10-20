Planning Commission forwards Envision center request to council

The authority owns the 3,000-square-foot building located adjacent to Johnson Court and the former Douglass school. It formerly served as a child care center and later a community center.

Even though the homeless component wasn’t included, commissioners spent several minutes expressing support for the concept.

“Everybody says, ‘Not in my backyard.’ Unfortunately, in a city this small, every place is somebody’s backyard,” Chairman Michael Pollard said during the discussion. “I can understand both sides of it. … I’m still very much in support of a day center in whatever format it may be able to be handled. … I very much hope a day center can happen and happen quickly.”

If the housing authority ever wanted to establish a homeless day center, that would have to undergo a separate review, public hearing and approval before opening, City Planner Sally Morgan said after the meeting.

The council is expected to consider the request at its Oct. 27 meeting.

The City Council and Planning Commission held a joint public hearing on the Envision center last week and received only supportive feedback.