Planning Commission agrees to Williams Street storage lot for AEP

BRISTOL, Va. – A regional power provider wants to use a vacant city lot to store components needed to repair and upgrade area facilities.

American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, is seeking a special use permit to allow outdoor storage at a Williams Street site. The warehouse and outside area will be used to store and distribute materials for future electric station projects for both Appalachian Power and Kingsport Power, for the next five years, city documents show.

The city’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended the request go to the City Council for approval, during its noon meeting.

After the vote, commission Chair Daniel Shew said he sees no problem with the request.

“I think it’s a good use of the space as long as it’s attractive and fenced, which it will be,” Shew said.

The matter came before a joint public hearing last week and no one expressed opposition.

“The property is 2.68 acres and the warehouse they plan to use is 12,000 square feet,” City Planner Jay Detrick said during the public hearing. “This property was rezoned to flexible redevelopment district in 2020.”

The company plans to do extensive work in the Bristol, Abingdon and Kingsport areas over the next five years and is looking for a centrally located site to store its equipment.

The site, which is now owned by ABLP [Asset Based Lending Partners] Properties of Bristol Virginia, is zoned FRD or flexible redevelopment district, so outdoor storage requires the special use permit.

Plans call for storing reels of conductor, bundles of steel, circuit breakers, steel poles, anchor cages and other components used in the construction of rehabilitation of electric substations and electrical operations, according to city documents.

Several years ago, under a previous owner, the property was the site of illegal tire dump.

The matter is expected to go to the City Council at its July 26 meeting.

