A planned regional opioid treatment center in Abingdon this week received the first grant from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.

The state authority awarded a nearly $116,000 grant to Washington County for the Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery Center, a 54-bed facility planned in downtown Abingdon, according to a written statement.

.“We are so pleased that Washington County and its partners are addressing such a significant gap,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said in the statement. “And once again a community in Southwest Virginia is setting the standard for the rest of the state by being the first in Virginia to successfully apply for and receive one of these grants.”

The planned center on Bradley Street is a cooperative effort between Washington County, the city of Bristol and several other partners who all recently announced funding. It is designed to serve residents of 13 counties and three cities in Southwest Virginia.

In March the county Board of Supervisors voted to allocate $200,000 of its $300,000 in opioid settlement funds to the project.

Also in March the Bristol Virginia City Council voted to join with the county, unanimously approving a cooperative agreement. That amount is to be determined.

“I’m glad we’re going into this as a partnership,” Bristol Vice Mayor Becky Nave said during that meeting. “Working with Washington County on this is only going to make us stronger.”

Wellspring Foundation will contribute $200,000, the Worrell Foundation will provide $150,000. Smyth County committed over $24,000 from its direct settlement funds and other financial support came from The Genan Foundation, the Vanguard Charitable Fund, Emory United Methodist Church, Abingdon Baptist Church and private donors.

The facility will be operated by Fairview Housing Management Corp., which will open at a former nursing facility on Bradley Street. It will be the lone such facility for women within a 150-mile radius.

Modeled on American Society of Addiction Medicine criteria and Fairview's existing Bristol Lifestyle Recovery campus for adult males, the new program will employ evidence-based practices to produce optimal results for individuals struggling with opioid and substance use disorders, according to a written statement.

Dr. Sarah Melton, who chairs the OAA’s Grants Committee, praised Washington County for its collaborative approach in the project.

“They brought so many partners together from the community as part of this application and when you see this kind of collaboration it provides confidence that these funds are being put to the best possible use,” Melton said in the statement.

The Opioid Abatement Authority received its first influx of settlement funds last year after Attorney General Jason Miyares finalized settlements worth more than $500 million for the Commonwealth spread over the course of 18 years.

“Every community in Virginia has been impacted by the opioid crisis and my office will continue to demand accountability from those who profited,” Miyares said in the statement.