Plan would charge Sullivan County inmates $35 per day for jail stays

A resolution before the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners would set up a pay-to-stay program at the Sullivan County Jail.

The proposal was presented at Thursday night’s Sullivan County Board of Commissioners session.

The resolution, which is sponsored by Commissioner Herschel Glover and co-sponsored by Commissioner Dwight King, proposes that individuals who are incarcerated at the Sullivan County Jail under a sentence of more than 24 hours should be required to pay $35 per day in addition to covering the costs of any other services they make use of during their sentence ranging from medical costs, to laboratory tests, elective or vocational educational programs and meals.

The main reason presented in the resolution as to why Sullivan County should consider the creation of the pay-to-stay program at the Sullivan County Jail is to lower the high upkeep and housing costs, which are currently being paid by Sullivan County taxpayers.

According to the resolution, all the money collected from the pay-to-stay program will be deposited in the Sullivan County General Fund, with 90% of it going to the Sullivan County Jail Obligation Bonds, and the rest of the 10% left would be split with 6% set aside for pay raises for jail employees and 4% for maintenance of the Sullivan County Jail.

As part of the pay-to-stay program, inmates would be able to repay the $35 per day and other additional costs they accrue during their sentence through community service.

The resolution was presented for the first reading, with discussions set to take place in the next Sullivan County Commission Board regular session, which will take place on May 19.

