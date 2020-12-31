Piney Flats woman charged with murder says boyfriend threatened her

A Piney Flats woman told detectives that her boyfriend — a licensed physician — threatened her, and she reacted by firing two shots at him.
John D. Sherrill, 71, suffered from what appeared to be both knife and gunshot wounds and died, according to an affidavit filed by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Angie Lovegrove.
Teresa G. Sherrill, 48, has been charged with second-degree murder and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30, 2021.
On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from Teresa Sherrill, who said that she shot her boyfriend, John Sherrill. She said that he had attacked her by hitting her in the head and cutting her with a knife, the Sullivan County General District Court affidavit states.
“Ms. Sherrill stated that she shot Mr. Sherrill and that he was dead,” the affidavit states.
Teresa and John are not married, but she uses his last name.
The woman said the attack occurred in the bedroom which is located near the rear of the home in the 300 block of Warren Road in Piney Flats. Records show John Sherrill owns the Warren Road property, as well as others on nearby Weaver Branch Road.
Teresa Sherrill said that she had to leave the bedroom in order to retrieve a gun, which she said was located in the living room at the front of the home on a chair. Shen then left the living room, went past John Sherrill into the living room to get the phone, the affidavit states.
The woman said she then walked out of the bedroom again with the phone and gun in hand. She said she proceeded to the living room and kitchen when she heard the man threaten her from the bedroom.
“She then fired two shots at him,” the affidavit states.
Detectives continue to investigate the fatal disturbance. Sherrill’s body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy.
John Sherrill has served as a licensed physician in Tennessee since 1986. He received training in Johnson City and operates an office on Holston Avenue in Bristol.
Teresa Sherrill, who previously served time on driving under the influence and theft charges, remains incarcerated at the Sullivan County jail on $10,000 bail.
