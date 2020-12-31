Piney Flats woman charged with murder says boyfriend threatened her

A Piney Flats woman told detectives that her boyfriend — a licensed physician — threatened her, and she reacted by firing two shots at him.

John D. Sherrill, 71, suffered from what appeared to be both knife and gunshot wounds and died, according to an affidavit filed by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Angie Lovegrove.

Teresa G. Sherrill, 48, has been charged with second-degree murder and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30, 2021.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from Teresa Sherrill, who said that she shot her boyfriend, John Sherrill. She said that he had attacked her by hitting her in the head and cutting her with a knife, the Sullivan County General District Court affidavit states.

“Ms. Sherrill stated that she shot Mr. Sherrill and that he was dead,” the affidavit states.

Teresa and John are not married, but she uses his last name.

The woman said the attack occurred in the bedroom which is located near the rear of the home in the 300 block of Warren Road in Piney Flats. Records show John Sherrill owns the Warren Road property, as well as others on nearby Weaver Branch Road.