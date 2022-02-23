Pilot project to control landfill 'chimney' deemed not effective

BRISTOL, Va. – A pilot project to address emissions from the “western chimney” in the city landfill has, thus far, failed to collect all of the landfill gas escaping there, according to an update to DEQ.

Draper Aden Associates, one of the city’s consultants trying to resolve issues with the quarry landfill, submitted the report Jan. 31 to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

It included a detailed description of the work that occurred on a pilot project and the mixed results.

The so-called chimneys are void spaces between the sidewall liner and the quarry wall. There are multiple chimney sites in the landfill and they are blamed for much of the odors residents on both sides of town have been complaining about for more than a year.

“The western chimney became significantly noticeable during the summer of 2021. Water vapor contained in the landfill gas could be seen flowing up between the liner and the quarry wall on the western side of the quarry wall in a small localized area,” according to the report submitted by Don Marickovich, senior design engineer of Draper Aden.

“Facility staff has noticed that the landfill gas from the chimney produces significant odors. In an effort to mitigate the impacts of the chimney odors, the staff has developed a project to attempt to capture and treat the landfill gas,” according to the report. “There are several other chimneys located elsewhere along the quarry walls. As the mitigation project for the western chimney is the first; and may be duplicated at other chimneys as appropriate, this is considered a pilot project.”

Landfill consultant Craig Benson told the City Council that the chimneys were likely a primary source of the odors and capturing emissions from the chimneys should be a priority, following his visit to the site during the third week of January.

The pilot project began at that same time, according to the report.

The intent of this pilot project was to collect the chimney landfill gas behind the landfill liner, direct it to a blower through a gas header (piping) system and direct it to a blower to a solar powered flare for treatment, according to the report.

“As the landfill gas from the chimney produces significant odors and potential health and safety concerns, it was determined that access to the gas would be best at points through the liner before the discharge point,” according to the report.

Workers cut four 2-inch holes into the sidewall liner and then connected to PVC piping which directed the gas to a blower and into the solar-powered flare.

Two problems arose.

“Analysis indicates a very low methane concentration of 1.68% by volume. This low concentration indicates the chimney landfill gas will not burn on its own. Therefore it is being considered that the staff will install a system to augment the methane with propane,” according to the update.

Additionally, the pilot project was not collecting all of the landfill gas emanating from the chimney.

“Some landfill gas is still escaping from the top of the chimney,” according to the update. “Draper Aden Associates and the facility staff are considering additional actions to capture more of the gas. This may include draping a section of liner over the top of the chimney with an expansion of the gas collection system beneath it.”

