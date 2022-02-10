Pillion's budget amendment would fund completion of Mendota Trail

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion has introduced legislation in the Virginia General Assembly seeking funds to complete the Mendota Trail.

Pillion, R-40, is seeking $466,500 as a budget amendment in the Senate budget. That decision won’t be made for another month, according to Washington County Administrator Jason Berry.

“We will know about the fate of this amendment in early March,” Berry said.

Last year, Pillion secured $350,000 for the trail with money coming from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. That money — plus the prospect of more — is fantastic news to Jim Lapis, the president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy.

“We have all but four trestles paid for,” Lapis said before saying last year’s funding is being utilized now. “By June 30, we will have connected Mendota to Wolf Run. That’s a distance of 4.5 miles.”

The trail’s remaining four trestles that have not been funded are located across Wolf Run.

When completed, the Mendota Trail will span 12.5 miles from Bristol’s Island Road to Mendota Road at Mendota, Virginia.

If the budget amendment is passed, it would allow the trail builders to finish the Mendota Trail by the fall of 2023, Lapis said. Plans to convert the abandoned railroad of what is now the Mendota Trail have been in the works for about 20 years.

Train traffic by the Southern Railroad stopped in 1972, though passenger excursion trains later used the tracks through the early 1980s, Lapis said.

Early plans to turn the railroad corridor into a trail were thwarted by legal wrangles about a dozen years ago due to beliefs the railroad grade was simply a right-of-way that reverted to adjacent landowners. It was determined by deed research that the grade was actually a long, skinny yet continuous piece of property that connected from Bristol to the Scott County border.

Eventfully, Lapis hopes the Mendota Trail could be a state park.

