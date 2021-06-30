 Skip to main content
Pilgrims Knob man shot in head in Buchanan County
Pilgrims Knob man shot in head in Buchanan County

PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. — A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the head in the Spruce Pine area of Pilgrims Knob on Monday, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Dean Cole, 59, of Pilgrims Knob, has been identified as the shooting victim.

On Monday, just before 7 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting. Cole was flown by Wings Air Rescue to Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky and was later transferred to a hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

During the course of the investigation, evidence was obtained that led law enforcement officials to secure a warrant for a charge of abduction by force on James Patrick Cantrell, 44, also of Pilgrims Knob, police said.

The victim of the abduction was an adult female who was at the home when the shooting occurred. Her name was not released.

Cantrell was found in a hotel in Tazewell County, Virginia. The Virginia State Police Tactical Team took him into custody without incident, the release states.

More charges are pending, according to the news release. Cantrell is held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

