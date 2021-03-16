Pilgrims Knob deaths being investigated

GRUNDY, Va. – The deaths over the weekend of a man and woman from Pilgrims Knob, Virginia, are being investigated by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a call in the 11000 block of Slate Creek Road, where the body of Isaac Ray Stiltner, 41, was found inside a residence, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy.

On Saturday at approximately 11 a.m., deputies discovered the body of Tabitha Leann Hagerman, 32, in Slate Creek in the 11000 block of Slate Creek Road. Her body was also sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy.

According to the release, there was no trauma or injury that caused either death and they appear to be drug-related. Investigators are now trying to determine if the deaths are related, the Sheriff’s Office said.