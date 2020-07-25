A caravan of touring cars transported between 200 and 300 gallons of moonshine whiskey through the Mountain Empire in the winter of 1922, at the height of the Prohibition era.
The caravan, which featured two Fords, a Dodge and a Buick, cruised through the town of Abingdon, without being observed by watching policemen, before reaching its destination in Bristol.
Before reaching Bristol, dozens of sources told the Bristol Herald Courier that the moonshiners warned of a plan to storm the old jail in Abingdon in January 1922, to get the big consignment of whiskey through town without it being seized.
As the story goes, the whiskey runners started the report at North Holston in Washington County one afternoon, declaring that they intended going to Abingdon to release Martin Branham and Charles Lyerly, who had been arrested several days prior when the sheriff seized 75 gallons of moonshine liquor. The authorities had information from reliable sources that the liquor also was intended for delivery to Bristol Bootleggers, the Herald Courier reported.
According to reports, the whiskey runners waited until the officers in Abingdon concentrated their forces at the jail and then passed through the west end of town and onward to Bristol.
It was reported that two of the cars transporting the liquor stopped in Abingdon and two more went on through, stopping only for a few moments.
At the time, it was challenging to pass through Abingdon with liquor, which had been illegal since 1920. For that reason, they deemed it unadvisable to risk a dash through the edge of the place without some means to throw the officers off the scene — leading them to warn of a jailbreak.
The Herald Courier reported that the Ford led the caravan and another brought up the rear. The cars passed through Abingdon at about 11:30 p.m. The passage through Abingdon occurred quickly and without confusion, it was said, and one phase of the story indicated that the passengers of the four cars were heavily armed.
The moonshiners may have also trekked to Cregger’s store, between North Holston and Hansonville, and demanded food and that after leaving the store they left liquor by the roadside in plain view of a number of people who were watching them.
The moonshiners were upset that they lost a Dodge when Lyerly and Branham were previously arrested at Moccasin Gap.
Rumors at the time said the liquor slipped through Abingdon from Donkey, Virginia, a small town near the Kentucky border. Because of the size of Bristol and the small number of policemen on duty, it was comparatively easy to get whiskey into the city in automobiles unless the officers are given information in advance, the Herald Courier said.
The moonshiners in the mountains near Abingdon regarded the problem of getting through town without capture as one of great importance. The county sheriff and town police chief were constantly on watch for signs of the whiskey runners and both men, as well as their assistants, were not regarded lightly by the men who made, transported and sold liquor.
Authorities were believed to have received telephone messages regarding the transport through Abingdon. It was reported there that a band of armed men were coming from North Holston to storm the jail and seek the release of Branham and Lyerly.
Nationwide, Prohibition lasted from 1920-1933 as a result of the Eighteenth Amendment, which made the manufacture, transportation and sale of alcohol illegal.
