Physician assistant prepares to open his practice in Glade Spring next month

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A small-town doctor has big plans for keeping the old-fashioned family practice alive.
Matt Justus, a local physician assistant (PA) specialist, will hang out a shingle in Glade Spring next month when he sets up his practice in the town square.
The primary care specialist was awarded first place in the startup business category for the 2021 Washington County Business Challenge, receiving a $5,000 business investment award. He is using the funds to help prepare the building for a May 3 opening.
He’s locating his practice, Town Square Medical, in a historic building, earlier renovated for Fiddlehead Junction, which operated in town until 2017. Owner Tracey Stanley continued to manage a companion spa and boutique business there until 2020.
The physician assistant, who most recently worked in emergency care in Marion and Abingdon, believes that rural medicine will not only give him a chance to make a difference in the lives of patients but also in the community.
With 17 years of diverse experience in the medical field, Justus said he is answering the call from a growing number of people who want to return to old-school medicine. It’s a medicine that’s characterized by doctors who are less bogged down by information technology and more focused on connecting with their patients, he said.
“I’d like to put an old-school spin on this practice and take medicine back 20 years, remembering the role of the hometown doctor,” he said.
In the wake of COVID-19, the physician assistant is rethinking the traditional waiting room experience.
Instead of sitting in a waiting room, patients will phone the doctor’s office from their cars and wait to be called to a patient’s room, where everything from registration to the exam will be handled.
“We’re trying to promote a relaxed environment, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “It gives a feeling of going to the doctor’s office but not going to the doctor,” said Justus.
Not only will he promote general health care for patients in the region, Justus also is boosting his practice by offering Botox and other cosmetic services in a rebranded spa next door to the doctor’s office.
His business partner, Stacy Taylor, will manage the spa and boutique.
The Red Door Spa and Boutique, which is already open for massages, red light and salt therapies, will eventually offer services such as Botox, laser hair removal, dermal fillers and vein reduction. With 13 years of experience, David Woodward currently is a medical massage practitioner at the business, offering table and chair massage.
At 43, Justus said, “This just fits with where I want to be in my life and career.
“I’m really excited about this new venture for me. It’s almost like I have the opportunity to star in my own Hallmark movie,” he said with a laugh.
“I love the charm of the building, and I really resonate with this population.”
Rural medicine
To give the office an inviting, relaxed feel, Justus has decorated the interior to resemble an old country farmhouse. The walls of the patient rooms are covered with a mixture of paneling and sheets of rusty barn tin straight from the farm.
A small sofa in the patient room allows patients to relax and watch TV while waiting on the physician assistant.
“Patients only see one room during the entire visit,” he said. “The visit turns care into conversation.”
Rough-hewn beams discovered in the attic of the store building give the office a rustic appearance. Even old memorabilia decorates the shelves.
The only thing he lacks is an old-fashioned bell for the front door.
“I remember the old Ben Franklin store had one in Grundy when I was growing up,” he said.
Aesthetically, the outside of the businesses add a pop of color to the downtown. Each building grabs attention with its bright red doors.
‘A special place for me’
The physician assistant, who practices with compassion, understanding and kindness, didn’t learn those traits in a textbook. Growing up in the Appalachian region, Justus has always valued his family and his Southwest Virginia roots that run deep.
“Southwest Virginia is my home. It’s a special place for me,” said the PA who grew up in Richlands and later moved to Abingdon.
The physician assistant comes from a family of coal miners. His late grandfather was a miner, and his father and brother are still miners.
Justus himself worked the mines, later getting into over-the-road trucking while still in high school in the 1990s.
He decided a long time ago that the coal mining environment and long haul trucking was not the way he wanted to earn a living.
In 2001, he enrolled in Mountain State University in West Virginia for an undergraduate degree, later pursuing a master’s degree in the physician assistant program. He graduated with honors in 2004.
Physician assistants practice within the scope of supervising doctors who offer advice and serve as collaborative physicians. Among primary care services, Justus performs Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals, sports physicals and virtual visits.
Justus started his PA career in 2004 at the Smyth County Hospital in Marion, and until 2020, he worked between the Marion Emergency Room and the emergency services at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.
He currently works part-time as a PA in the Cherokee Indian Hospital, a Cherokee community hospital in Cherokee, North Carolina.
He describes his career as diversified. When he’s not acting as a PA, he manages rental property and flips houses.
“The Washington and Smyth county communities have been good to me over the years and have afforded me a good living. It’s really a good opportunity for me to give back to this area.
“It’s already feeling like home here in Glade Spring. I can send my son down to Surber & Son hardware store for things I need. The other night, we have about 10 kids riding their bikes in the town square.
“There’s just something nice about that.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.