Physician assistant prepares to open his practice in Glade Spring next month

With 17 years of diverse experience in the medical field, Justus said he is answering the call from a growing number of people who want to return to old-school medicine. It’s a medicine that’s characterized by doctors who are less bogged down by information technology and more focused on connecting with their patients, he said.

“I’d like to put an old-school spin on this practice and take medicine back 20 years, remembering the role of the hometown doctor,” he said.

In the wake of COVID-19, the physician assistant is rethinking the traditional waiting room experience.

Instead of sitting in a waiting room, patients will phone the doctor’s office from their cars and wait to be called to a patient’s room, where everything from registration to the exam will be handled.

“We’re trying to promote a relaxed environment, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “It gives a feeling of going to the doctor’s office but not going to the doctor,” said Justus.

Not only will he promote general health care for patients in the region, Justus also is boosting his practice by offering Botox and other cosmetic services in a rebranded spa next door to the doctor’s office.