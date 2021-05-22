 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: A look at Tennessee High School's graduation ceremony
Some 270 Tennessee High School graduates received their diplomas during a commencement ceremony at the Stone Castle on Friday night.

After last year's ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic, the stands were full this year as friends and relatives cheered on their graduates.

