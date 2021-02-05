Petition drive aims to save historic house in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — More than 2,100 people have signed an online petition to save the Hiram Dooley House in Abingdon.
The 1849 brick structure is owned by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, whose leaders have obtained a demolition permit to destroy the home so they can build a picnic pavilion on the site.
“Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church (the “Church”) has an exciting opportunity to expand our worship, fellowship, and outreach with the construction of a new outdoor pavilion,” the church said in a statement posted on its website.
On Sunday, Toni Doman, 28, took interest in the home after reading an article in the Bristol Herald Courier.
Almost immediately, she launched the online petition, which gained more than 1,500 signatures in its first 48 hours, she said.
“Personally, I’m just a big advocate for history,” Doman said.
Opportunity
Doman is a grants writer for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. She moved to Abingdon in 2017 from Cameron, West Virginia.
“I, personally, understand that renovating the building comes with a great deal of cost,” Doman said. “Demolishing it just doesn’t feel like it’s the right thing to do in my book.”
Certainly, Doman said, financial assistance could be available to save the structure.
“There’s money for everything. There are historic tax credits. There are different kinds of grants out there for anything you can imagine,” she said.
The antebellum structure is known as the Fraley House to the church, as that name references its more recent owners.
“The Church has invested volunteer labor and financial resources into the maintenance and improvement of the Fraley House,” according to the statement on the church website. “Unfortunately, the building could not provide flexible space, technology, and safety features that users today expect. As a result, occupancy steadily declined to the extent that the building is currently used primarily for storage.”
“In its present state, the Fraley House structure is not habitable for Church activities, a residence, or commercial use,” according to the statement. “If the building was renovated and brought up to construction code, it still would not be an ideal facility for church activities. Additionally, the cost to renovate the building would range from $300,000 and above depending upon its intended use.”
The home will be removed from the church’s property “in early spring,” the website states.
Possible move
Church leaders discussed selling the house and subdividing the church property, the church said in the statement.
“In compliance with current codes and setbacks established by the Town of Abingdon zoning ordinance, subdividing the parcel of land to allow for a sale of the residence would not leave enough property for the Church to construct a worship pavilion currently nor preserve sufficient property that could be utilized for future/unrealized opportunities both for our congregation and the community at-large,” the statement says.
Moving the house was also discussed by church leaders, according to the website statement.
While the church doesn’t have the money in its budget to pay for a move, its leaders will “entertain offers from the public to purchase the home and relocate it,” the statement says.
“This needs to be done soon, in order to stay on the spring/summer construction schedule,” the statement adds.
Discussion
The future of the house has caught the attention of the Historical Society of Washington County.
That organization’s board of directors passed a resolution encouraging the church to save the structure.
In turn, Doman wants her online petition “to start a conversation,” she said.
“The town of Abingdon, the church and the historical society can work together,” Doman said. “The main goal is to get them to change their mind about demolition.”
The home includes a floating staircase, according to Walter Jenny, president of the historical society.
It may also contain portions of the Findley log home that stood on the property prior to 1849, Jenny said.
Expansion
On Wednesday, Jenny addressed Abingdon’s Historic Preservation Review Board, asking if the town’s Old and Historic District could be expanded down Pecan Street to Park Street so that it would include the Hiram Dooley House.
“Pecan Street was a center of activity in early Abingdon, connecting Green Spring Road past the Black’s Fort site to Main Street,” Jenny said.
“The Board has within its authority the ability to recommend to the Town Council that the boundaries of the Old and Historic District be expanded to include this property, and I respectfully ask this Board to do so.”
Dooley acquired the Findlay home in 1828, when he married Sarah Wallace, according to Jenny.
“And they lived there for 21 years before building the existing brick house in 1849 — before the railroad, before the Civil War, and two years before the Presbyterian Church was dedicated at Main and Pecan,” Jenny told the board.
“Dooley was a carpenter, cabinet maker, painter and furniture maker — important trades in early Abingdon — and his craftsmanship is reflected in many of the homes and buildings from that era,” said Jenny.
“I don’t know how the Dooley House slipped through the cracks and missed being included in the Old and Historic District.” Jenny said. “But I think it’s worth saving and protecting. The craftsmanship and aesthetics of Hiram Dooley’s home are irreplaceable.”
