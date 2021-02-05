Petition drive aims to save historic house in Abingdon

“I, personally, understand that renovating the building comes with a great deal of cost,” Doman said. “Demolishing it just doesn’t feel like it’s the right thing to do in my book.”

Certainly, Doman said, financial assistance could be available to save the structure.

“There’s money for everything. There are historic tax credits. There are different kinds of grants out there for anything you can imagine,” she said.

The antebellum structure is known as the Fraley House to the church, as that name references its more recent owners.

“The Church has invested volunteer labor and financial resources into the maintenance and improvement of the Fraley House,” according to the statement on the church website. “Unfortunately, the building could not provide flexible space, technology, and safety features that users today expect. As a result, occupancy steadily declined to the extent that the building is currently used primarily for storage.”