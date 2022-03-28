Pet cat killed in Elm Street house fire

A Saturday afternoon house fire on Elm Street in Bristol, Virginia resulted in the loss of a pet cat, but no other injuries.

The fire was contained to one bedroom of a house divided into two-apartments. The second apartment was still considered habitable and the occupant was able to remain, Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said.

The house faced significant smoke damage after crews from Bristol Virginia and Bristol Tennessee responded to the fire shortly after noon.

The cat recovered in the fire was not responsive and did not survive, according to Armstrong.

An investigation to determine the area of origin of the fire indicates the blaze most likely began in the bedroom.

The fire is currently being ruled accidental. The exact cause is listed as undetermined, Armstrong said.