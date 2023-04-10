BRISTOL, Va. - City Superintendent Keith Perrigan announced today that he will leave Bristol to become the next superintendent of Washington County Schools.

In an email to faculty and staff, Perrigan said he will take that post July 1.

"It is with mixed emotions that I share with you that I have been hired to serve as Superintendent of Washington County Public Schools beginning July 1, 2023," Perrigan wrote. "I grew up attending Washington County schools and worked there for 19 years. The opportunity to finish my career in the division that raised me was one that Amy and I couldn't pass up."

Perrigan has served as the city's school superintendent for more than six years. Most recently he helped guide the process for construction of a new elementary school on the campus next to Van Pelt Elementary.

"I appreciate all the support you have given me over the last 6.5 years," he wrote in the email.