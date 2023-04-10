BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia school Superintendent Keith Perrigan is moving from one of the smallest divisions in Southwest Virginia to its largest and will take the reins at Washington County.

Perrigan, 50, will succeed Washington County Superintendent Brian Ratliff, who has served for the past decade. Ratliff recently announced plans to retire. Perrigan will take office July 1, after a Monday vote by the Washington County Board of Education.

“His commitment to student achievement and his proven record of promoting the school division that he serves, makes him an excellent choice for our school district. We look forward to working with him and continuing our commitment to the students, staff and community in Washington County,” Washington County Board Chair Lee Brannon said in a written statement.

The board approved hiring Perrigan during a midday called meeting.

“I am extremely humbled and blessed to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Washington County Public Schools. I will greatly miss the board, students, staff and community in Bristol and will always be grateful for the time I have spent there,” Perrigan said in a statement.

“However, I am thankful that the Washington County School Board has chosen me to lead the school division that raised me as a student, as a teacher, as an administrator and as a professional. I owe so much to Washington County and can’t wait to give back to the division that poured into me during my formative years."

In an email to his current staff, Perrigan wrote, “I appreciate all the support you have given me over the last 6.5 years. By staying focused on the goals set by our School Board, together we have achieved so much! I know each of you have always put our students' best interests ahead of your own and the results have been amazing.”

The Washington County school system has more than 6,750 students attending classes at 15 elementary, middle and high schools plus a career and technical center. The division employs more than 1,000 educators and support staff.

Bristol Virginia Public Schools has about 2,000 students, six schools and about 300 employees.

Perrigan started at Bristol in January 2017, succeeding the late Rex Gearheart, who died in May 2016. He steered the division through the COVID-19 pandemic and led the charge to secure funding for a new elementary school which is now under construction.

He was named Region VII Superintendent of the Year in 2022.

Bristol Virginia Board Chair Randy Alvis said he wishes Perrigan all the best in his new role.

“Anytime an educator can go back and lead the school system they grew up in, I think that would be your dream job,” Alvis said Monday. “I’m happy for him. Without him, I don’t know that we’d have a new elementary school. He really drove that process.”

Perrigan is also the founder and president of the Small and Rural Schools Coalition of Virginia.

“He’s still working for Southwest Virginia. He’s still working for us,” Alvis said. “The monies that coalition has brought to our school system, Southwest Virginia and rural Virginia is just tremendous.”

Alvis said the city School Board plans to use the Virginia School Boards Association to manage its efforts to search for a replacement.

“We will speak Monday with representatives from VSBA and start the process. If it can fit the timeline, we would like to have someone by July 1. We’ll have to stay on task to get that done but I think it's possible to do that," Alvis said.

The 2023-24 school year is expected to be the last with four elementary schools. The new school expected to be ready in summer 2024, which will lead to the closure of Highland View, Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Perrigan earned his doctor of education in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech, a master of education in educational leadership from Radford University and a bachelor of arts in history from The University of Virginia at Wise.

He is married to Amy Addison Perrigan, and they have two children, and five grandchildren.