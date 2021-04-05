Permit granted to move Dooley House

According to Johnson, the church had “always been willing to lend an ear” to anyone who had an interest in moving the structure.

Dalton, 62, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, called the church “incredible” for its cooperation and also praised town officials.

“My main focus is just to get the house moved,” Dalton said.

At this point, however, Dalton is still trying to determine the exact costs — now estimated at $50,000 — to lower the utility lines on poles so that the house can be moved.

“There are many people who want to be part of the solution — not the problem,” Dalton said.

“We plan on creating a GoFundMe page on Wednesday to see if the community will cover the costs to drop the utility lines along Park Street as we move the house 200 feet. This is the largest hurdle to still overcome.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.