Perfect storm brewing for region’s unvaccinated

Local schools are expected to return to primarily in-person learning next month. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control issued new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Last week, the Virginia health and education departments urged school districts to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status and “at a minimum” require unvaccinated middle and high school students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors. Tennessee education officials have said it will be a local choice.

Since March 2020, the region has sustained two significant surges in COVID cases; the first and deadliest began last November and continued into January. The second was in March and April, when the UK or B.1.1.7 variant swept through this region.

“I don’t think we’ll see what we saw in December, but all our numbers are headed in the wrong direction. Case counts are up, hospitalizations are up,” May said. “The way to fix this is with vaccine,” May said.

Ballad Health reported 44 COVID-positive inpatients Tuesday — the most since early June and more than double the 20 treated July 5. Ten of them are in intensive care units, with seven on ventilators.