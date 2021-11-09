People Inc. opens Family Coaching Center in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. -- People Incorporated of Virginia has opened the Family Coaching Center at the longtime site of a dental office in Abingdon.
The center is a place for the agency to work with clients, one on one, in a new way, said Director of Communications Rachel Fogg.
At the center on West Main Street, People Incorporated is promoting its “Whole Family Approach” to assist needy families. The approach is a pilot project funded by the Virginia General Assembly in the 2019-20 budget, Fogg said.
“The Whole Family Approach means we’re working with the entire family,” Fogg said. “That means we’re working with the kids and the parents. We’re work with the kids to set goals with them, help them improve their grades and make sure they are ready for kindergarten.”
People Inc. is one of six community action agencies in Virginia piloting the Whole Family Approach, Fogg said.
The initiative aims to lift families in Washington County and Bristol out of poverty through in-depth, one-on-one coaching and support.
“The Whole Family Approach allows us to help children and their families move out of poverty and into the economic mainstream,” said Rob Goldsmith, president and CEO of People Incorporated. “The approach is very labor intensive. And we spend a lot of time with each family member to help meet their needs.”
The Family Coaching Center occupies what was previously the Washington County Free Dental Clinic. The agency transformed the clinic last year to provide a space for staff to meet with families as part of the pilot project.
“People Inc. is able to go the extra mile in helping families reach their goals by working with the entire family and not just an individual,” said Bryan Phipps, senior vice president at the agency.
The center includes a play center for children plus a living room and a kitchen ‘to meet with family in,” Fogg said. “It’s like a house to make it homey. … ”
Families must meet certain financial qualifications to be accepted into this program, Fogg said.
“The families we work with keep hitting life’s roadblocks,” said Rhyli Drake, senior family coach.
“They see a bright future for themselves and their children, but they can’t get there alone,” Drake said.
“Their goals may include safe housing, a car that works, a good job and an education. We assist them in reaching these goals and taking a step towards breaking the generational cycle of poverty.”