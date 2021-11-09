People Inc. opens Family Coaching Center in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. -- People Incorporated of Virginia has opened the Family Coaching Center at the longtime site of a dental office in Abingdon.

The center is a place for the agency to work with clients, one on one, in a new way, said Director of Communications Rachel Fogg.

At the center on West Main Street, People Incorporated is promoting its “Whole Family Approach” to assist needy families. The approach is a pilot project funded by the Virginia General Assembly in the 2019-20 budget, Fogg said.

“The Whole Family Approach means we’re working with the entire family,” Fogg said. “That means we’re working with the kids and the parents. We’re work with the kids to set goals with them, help them improve their grades and make sure they are ready for kindergarten.”

People Inc. is one of six community action agencies in Virginia piloting the Whole Family Approach, Fogg said.

The initiative aims to lift families in Washington County and Bristol out of poverty through in-depth, one-on-one coaching and support.