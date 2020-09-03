People Inc. CEO honored with national community action award

ABINGDON, Va. — People Inc. President and CEO Rob Goldsmith was honored by the National Community Action Partnership with the Lyndon Baines Johnson Human Services Award for his decades of work with People Inc. and Community Action.
He received the award last week during the NCAP’s virtual annual convention.
“It is a real honor to receive this award,” Goldsmith said in a news release. “I am really blessed to have been able to have been a part of this movement. While I’m very proud of all the services People Inc. offers, it’s our community economic development work that sets us apart from most of our peers.”
Denise Harlow, CEO of the National Community Action Partnership said, “It is fitting that Rob received an award named for the president who declared the War on Poverty and signed the Economic Opportunity Act, as Rob’s visionary leadership in community economic development has positively impacted the lives of so many people. I am thrilled that the board of directors chose Rob to receive this award.”
The award is given to an individual who has made a significant contribution to helping families improve their health and well-being while also striving to strengthen the broader community, the release states. The award was established in 1983 to “recognize and acknowledge outstanding achievements in support of Community Action.”
Goldsmith has served as president and CEO of People Inc. for 38 years. He oversees a staff of nearly 300 and an annual budget of $30 million and acts as a liaison between the agency and legislative partners, funders, organizational partners and the national Community Action network, according to the release.
People Inc. has been recognized as one of the most innovative Community Action agencies in the country under Goldsmith’s leadership. The agency has received three innovation awards from the National Community Action Partnership since 2011, the release states.
Goldsmith has led the agency in expanding access to affordable housing and raised more than $60 million for affordable housing development in rural counties across Virginia. Today, the agency owns and manages over 30 affordable housing properties totaling 1,031 units, according to the release.
