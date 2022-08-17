 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Pedestrian killed on I-81 Sunday identified

  • 0
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

The Virginia State Police has released the identity of a Bristol, Virginia pedestrian killed when he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on I-81.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP) , Johnathan L. Chapman, 39, died at the scene on I-81 southbound near the 1.1 mile marker.

Sunday at 3:52 a.m., VSP responded to reports of a pedestrian in the roadway on southbound I-81 near the 1.1 mile marker. Minutes later, the VSP was notified that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. A 2006 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on the interstate when encountering the pedestrian in the right lane. The report says the driver could not avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was not wearing any reflective clothing.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Respected West Virginia snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

Respected West Virginia snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

A respected snake researcher who’d been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler. William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden signs $740 billion health, climate, tax ‘Inflation Reduction Act’

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts