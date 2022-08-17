Pedestrian killed on I-81 Sunday identified

Sunday at 3:52 a.m., VSP responded to reports of a pedestrian in the roadway on southbound I-81 near the 1.1 mile marker. Minutes later, the VSP was notified that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. A 2006 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on the interstate when encountering the pedestrian in the right lane. The report says the driver could not avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was not wearing any reflective clothing.